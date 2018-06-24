Messi y las felicitaciones recibidas en redes sociales por su cumpleaños

En pleno mundial y con un momento no tan agradable con su selección, el crack argentino Lionel Messi cumple sus 31 primaveras y ha recibido una enorme cantidad de felicitaciones en redes sociales. <blockquote class='instagram-media' data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink='https://www.instagram.com/p/BkZmTD5HXZP/' data-instgrm-version='8' style=' background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);'><div style='padding:8px;'> <div style=' background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;'> <div style=' background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;'></div></div> <p style=' margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;'> <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BkZmTD5HXZP/' style=' color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;' target='_blank'>FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS, chaval 3⃣1⃣🎉🎉🎂🎂 Disfruta tu día. SIEMPRE APOYÁNDOTE y deseándote lo MEJOR, AMIGO 💪💪👊👊 @leomessi HAPPY BIRTHDAY 3⃣1⃣ 🎉🎉🎂🎂 Enjoy your day. Always SUPPORTING you and WISHING you all the best, my friend 💪💪👊👊</a></p> <p style=' color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;'>A post shared by <a href='https://www.instagram.com/luissuarez9/' style=' color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;' target='_blank'> Luis Suarez</a> (@luissuarez9) on <time style=' font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;' datetime='2018-06-24T08:02:06+00:00'>Jun 24, 2018 at 1:02am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src='//www.instagram.com/embed.js'></script> <blockquote class='instagram-media' data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink='https://www.instagram.com/p/BkZEKyXh_vU/' data-instgrm-version='8' style=' background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);'><div style='padding:8px;'> <div style=' background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;'> <div style=' background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;'></div></div> <p style=' margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;'> <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BkZEKyXh_vU/' style=' color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;' target='_blank'>Feliz Cumple Amor ❤️ Te Amamos tanto!!! Gracias por hacerme la mujer mas feliz del mundo y por la familia que formamos que es nuestro mas grande TESORO❤️❤️❤️ Deseo que seas FELIZ hoy y SIEMPRE amor. #familiade5</a></p> <p style=' color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;'>A post shared by <a href='https://www.instagram.com/antoroccuzzo88/' style=' color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;' target='_blank'> AntoRoccuzzo88</a> (@antoroccuzzo88) on <time style=' font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;' datetime='2018-06-24T03:03:52+00:00'>Jun 23, 2018 at 8:03pm PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src='//www.instagram.com/embed.js'></script> <blockquote class='instagram-media' data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink='https://www.instagram.com/p/BkZv5-WAyMA/' data-instgrm-version='8' style=' background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);'><div style='padding:8px;'> <div style=' background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:49.907407407407405% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;'> <div style=' background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;'></div></div> <p style=' margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;'> <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BkZv5-WAyMA/' style=' color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;' target='_blank'>Feliz cumple hermano!!! Muchas felicidades, te deseo lo mejor siempre. Te quiero crack 🤘🏽 @leomessi</a></p> <p style=' color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;'>A post shared by <a href='https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr/' style=' color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;' target='_blank'> Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr</a> (@neymarjr) on <time style=' font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;' datetime='2018-06-24T09:26:03+00:00'>Jun 24, 2018 at 2:26am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src='//www.instagram.com/embed.js'></script> <blockquote class='instagram-media' data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink='https://www.instagram.com/p/BkZ6m8eFVZi/' data-instgrm-version='8' style=' background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);'><div style='padding:8px;'> <div style=' background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:43.386243386243386% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;'> <div style=' background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;'></div></div> <p style=' margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;'> <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BkZ6m8eFVZi/' style=' color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;' target='_blank'>Muchas felicidades socio. Espero que pases un gran día de felicidad. Estamos contigo siempre. Un abrazo fuerte! 🙏🏻🎉</a></p> <p style=' color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;'>A post shared by <a href='https://www.instagram.com/cescf4bregas/' style=' color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;' target='_blank'> Cesc Fàbregas</a> (@cescf4bregas) on <time style=' font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;' datetime='2018-06-24T10:59:35+00:00'>Jun 24, 2018 at 3:59am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src='//www.instagram.com/embed.js'></script> <blockquote class='instagram-media' data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink='https://www.instagram.com/p/BkZyjargAFg/' data-instgrm-version='8' style=' background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);'><div style='padding:8px;'> <div style=' background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:49.861111111111114% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;'> <div style=' background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;'></div></div> <p style=' margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;'> <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BkZyjargAFg/' style=' color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;' target='_blank'>Muchas felicidades, Leo. No tengas dudas, eres el mejor y te mereces tener la copa en tu palmarés. Un abrazo fuerte y disfruta. Happy Birthday, Leo. Don't doubt it for one second, you're the best and you deserve that trophy on your list of victories. Big hug and enjoy.</a></p> <p style=' color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;'>A post shared by <a href='https://www.instagram.com/carles5puyol/' style=' color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;' target='_blank'> Carles Puyol</a> (@carles5puyol) on <time style=' font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;' datetime='2018-06-24T09:49:11+00:00'>Jun 24, 2018 at 2:49am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src='//www.instagram.com/embed.js'></script> <blockquote class='instagram-media' data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink='https://www.instagram.com/p/BkZnwtwDy1K/' data-instgrm-version='8' style=' background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);'><div style='padding:8px;'> <div style=' background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;'> <div style=' background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;'></div></div> <p style=' margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;'> <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BkZnwtwDy1K/' style=' color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;' target='_blank'>Feliz Cumpleaños a este gran persona y de jugador ya no hablo , Happy birthday to this great person and as a player i Just don’t have to speak anymore #goat 🐐🙏🏾🙌🏾</a></p> <p style=' color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;'>A post shared by <a href='https://www.instagram.com/patrickkluivert9/' style=' color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;' target='_blank'> Patrick Kluivert</a> (@patrickkluivert9) on <time style=' font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;' datetime='2018-06-24T08:14:53+00:00'>Jun 24, 2018 at 1:14am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src='//www.instagram.com/embed.js'></script> <blockquote class='instagram-media' data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink='https://www.instagram.com/p/BkZ6bYtlqFX/' data-instgrm-version='8' style=' background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);'><div style='padding:8px;'> <div style=' background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;'> <div style=' background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;'></div></div> <p style=' margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;'> <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BkZ6bYtlqFX/' style=' color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;' target='_blank'>Todos hablaban y querían conocer a Messi. Y ella me dijo ' Yo también quiero conocer a Messi' jajajajaja. Gracias @leomessi y Feliz Cumpleaños fenómeno 🎂.</a></p> <p style=' color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;'>A post shared by <a href='https://www.instagram.com/angeldimariajm/' style=' color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;' target='_blank'> Ángel Di María</a> (@angeldimariajm) on <time style=' font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;' datetime='2018-06-24T10:58:00+00:00'>Jun 24, 2018 at 3:58am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src='//www.instagram.com/embed.js'></script>