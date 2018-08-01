Barcelona busca el fichaje de Paul Pogba en una reunión secreta

El mediocampista Paul Pogba se ha reunido en secreto con el director deportivo del FC Barcelona, Eric Abidal, para hablar sobre un posible fichaje.

Paul Pogba se ha reunido con el director general del FC Barcelona en Los Ángeles.
