EN VIVO: Ya se juega Houston Dynamo-Portland Timbers en el BBVA Stadium

MLS
- Houston Dynamo
- 0
- Portland Timbers
- 0
Houston Dynamo y Portland Timbers están sin goles en el BBVA Compass Stadium por la ida de semifinales de Conferencia del Oeste en MLS.
Los hondureños Alberth Elis y Romell Quioto arrancan de titulares. Boniek García no fue convocado para este encuentro.
ALINEACIONES:
HOUSTON DYNAMO: Derick, Machado, Senderos, Anariba, Beasley, Cabezas, Alexander, Martínez, Quioto, Elis y Manotas.
PORTLAND TIMBERS: J. Attinella, L. Ridgewell, L. Mabiala, V. Andriuškevičius, A. Powell, D. Váleri, D. Chará, L. Olum, D. Asprilla, D. Nagbe y D. Mattocks.