EN VIVO: Ya se juega Houston Dynamo-Portland Timbers en el BBVA Stadium

Naranjas y Timbers están empatando sin goles en juego por la ida de semifinales de la Conferencia del Oeste.

Douglas Orellana

Houston Dynamo y Portland Timbers están sin goles en el BBVA Compass Stadium por la ida de semifinales de Conferencia del Oeste en MLS.

Los hondureños Alberth Elis y Romell Quioto arrancan de titulares. Boniek García no fue convocado para este encuentro.

ALINEACIONES:

HOUSTON DYNAMO: Derick, Machado, Senderos, Anariba, Beasley, Cabezas, Alexander, Martínez, Quioto, Elis y Manotas.

PORTLAND TIMBERS: J. Attinella, L. Ridgewell, L. Mabiala, V. Andriuškevičius, A. Powell, D. Váleri, D. Chará, L. Olum, D. Asprilla, D. Nagbe y D. Mattocks.

