Ya fueron revelados los nominados para The Game Awards 2023: estos son los títulos que pelearán el GOTY

A continuación, presentamos los nominados en todas las categorías:

Game of the Year

• Alan Wake 2

• Baldur’s Gate 3

• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

• Resident Evil 4

• Super Mario Bros. Wonder

• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Dirección

• Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

• Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor Narrativa

• Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

• Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)

• Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Mejor Dirección Artística

• Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

• Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

• Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor Banda Sonora

• Alan Wake 2, Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

• Baldur’s Gate 3, Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)

• Final Fantasy XVI, Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)

• Hi-Fi Rush, Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor Diseño Sonoro

• Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

• Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)

• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

• Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Mejor Interpretación

• Ben Starr como Clive Rosfield en Final Fantasy XVI

• Cameron Monaghan como Cal Kestis Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

• Idris Elba como Solomon Redd en Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

• Melanie Liburd como Saga Anderson en Alan Wake 2

• Neil Newbon como Astarion en Baldur’s Gate 3

• Yuri Lowenthal como Spider-Man/Peter Parker en Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovación con Accesibilidad

• Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

• Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

• Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

• Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Games for Impact

• A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)

• Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)

• Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

• Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)

• Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)

• Venba (Visai Games)

Mejor Juego en Evolución

• Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

• Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

• Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

• Fortnite (Epic Games)

• Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad

• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

• Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

• Destiny 2 (Bungie)

• Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

• No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Mejor Juego Indie

• Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

• Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)

• DREDGE (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

• Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

• Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Mejor Debut Indie

• Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

• DREDGE (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

• Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)

• Venba (Visai Games)

• Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Mejor Juego para Móviles

• Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)

• Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)

• Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)

• Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)

• Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)

Mejor Juego VR

• Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

• Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)

• Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)

• Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

• Synapse (nDreams)

Mejor Juego de Acción

• Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

• Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)

• Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)

• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

• Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

Mejor Juego de Acción-Aventura

• Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

• Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

• Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor RPG

• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

• Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

• Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

• Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

• Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Mejor Juego de Lucha

• God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)

• Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

• Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)

• Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)

• Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Mejor Juego Familiar

• Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)

• Party Animals (Recreate Games)

• Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

• Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)

• Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia

• Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)

• Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)

• Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)

• Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

• Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor Juego de Deportes/Carreras

• EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

• F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

• Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

• Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)

• The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

Mejor Multijugador (premio presentado por Discord)

• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

• Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

• Party Animals (Recreate Games)

• Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

• Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor Adaptación

• Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)

• Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

• The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)

• The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

• Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Juego Más Esperado

• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

• Hades II (Supergiant Games)

• Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

• Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

• TEKKEN 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)

Creador de contenido del año

• IronMouse

• PeopleMakeGames

• Quackity

• Spreen

• SypherPK

Mejor Juego de Esports

• Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

• Dota 2 (Valve)

• League of Legends (Riot Games)

• PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)

• VALORANT (Riot Games)

Mejor Jugador de Esports

• Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

• Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

• Max “Demon1” Mazanov (VALORANT)

• Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

• Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

• Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Mejor Equipo de Esports

• Evil Geniuses (VALORANT)

• Fnatic (VALORANT)

• Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

• JD Gaming (League of Legends)

• Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Mejor Coach de Esports

• Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses - VALORANT)

• Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)

• Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch 2)

• Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)

• Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)

Mejor Event de Esports

• 2023 League of Legends World Championship

• Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

• EVO 2023

• The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

• VALORANT Champions 2023