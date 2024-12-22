Internacionales

¿Qué es el Boxing Day de la Premier League y por qué se celebra? Estos son los horarios y partidos de la fecha 18

Uno de los días más populares de la Premier League está por llegar y los hinchas están a la espera de grandes partidos.

2024-12-22

El Boxing Day se destaca como uno de los momentos más esperados en el calendario de la Premier League, al atraer la atención de miles de fanáticos con una jornada cargada de grandes partidos.

Este día especial ofrece una experiencia única, con cerca de diez horas continuas de fútbol, donde se juegan ocho partidos en cuatro horarios diferentes.

¿Qué es el Boxing Day de la Premier League?

El Boxing Day se celebra cada año en el Reino Unido y es una fecha especial que combina tradición y solidaridad. Originalmente destinado a fomentar donaciones y regalos, este día, conocido como el “Día de las Cajas”, ha evolucionado para incluir una de las mayores festividades deportivas del año.

La Premier League aprovecha esta jornada para ofrecer un espectáculo inolvidable, con un calendario lleno de enfrentamientos protagonizados por los clubes y jugadores más destacados del fútbol mundial.

FECHA, HORAS Y PARTIDOS QUE SE DARÁN EN EL BOXING DAY

Como cada año, el Boxing Day se celebrará el 26 de diciembre de 2024. Y estos son los partidos y horarios (Honduras y Centroamérica).

Manchester City vs Everton | Etihad Stadium, Manchester | 06:30 a.m | Disney+

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace | Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth | 9:00 a.m | Disney+

Chelsea vs Fulham | Stamford Bridge, London | 9:00 a.m | Disney+ / ESPN

Newcastle vs Aston Villa | St. James’ Park, Newcastle | 9:00 a.m | Disney+

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham | The City Ground, Nottingham | 12:00 | Disney+

Southampton vs West Ham | St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton | 9:00 a.m | Disney+ / ESPN

Wolves vs Manchester United | Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton | 11:30 a.m | Disney+ / ESPN

Liverpool vs Leicester | Anfield, Liverpool | 2:00 P.M | Disney+ / ESPN

Johan Raudales
Johan Raudales

Graduado en 2022 de Licenciado en Periodismo en la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Honduras, UNAH. Actualmente periodista de Diario Deportivo DIEZ, con especialidad en fútbol internacional y nacional, además de otros deportes. Jugador activo de fútbol sala.
