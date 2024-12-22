¿Qué es el Boxing Day de la Premier League y por qué se celebra? Estos son los horarios y partidos de la fecha 18

Como cada año, el Boxing Day se celebrará el 26 de diciembre de 2024. Y estos son los partidos y horarios (Honduras y Centroamérica).

Manchester City vs Everton | Etihad Stadium, Manchester | 06:30 a.m | Disney+



Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace | Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth | 9:00 a.m | Disney+

Chelsea vs Fulham | Stamford Bridge, London | 9:00 a.m | Disney+ / ESPN

Newcastle vs Aston Villa | St. James’ Park, Newcastle | 9:00 a.m | Disney+

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham | The City Ground, Nottingham | 12:00 | Disney+

Southampton vs West Ham | St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton | 9:00 a.m | Disney+ / ESPN

Wolves vs Manchester United | Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton | 11:30 a.m | Disney+ / ESPN

Liverpool vs Leicester | Anfield, Liverpool | 2:00 P.M | Disney+ / ESPN