¿Qué es el Boxing Day de la Premier League y por qué se celebra? Estos son los horarios y partidos de la fecha 18

Como cada año, el Boxing Day se celebrará el 26 de diciembre de 2024. Y estos son los partidos y horarios (Honduras y Centroamérica).<b>Manchester City vs Everton </b>| Etihad Stadium, Manchester | 06:30 a.m | Disney+<br /><br /><b>Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace </b>| Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth | 9:00 a.m | Disney+<b>Chelsea vs Fulham</b> | Stamford Bridge, London | 9:00 a.m | Disney+ / ESPN<b>Newcastle vs Aston Villa </b>| St. James’ Park, Newcastle | 9:00 a.m | Disney+<b>Nottingham Forest vs Tottenha</b>m | The City Ground, Nottingham | 12:00 | Disney+<b>Southampton vs West Ham |</b> St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton | 9:00 a.m | Disney+ / ESPN<b>Wolves vs Manchester United</b> | Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton | 11:30 a.m | Disney+ / ESPN<b>Liverpool vs Leicester</b> | Anfield, Liverpool | 2:00 P.M | Disney+ / ESPN