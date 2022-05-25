Tremendos descuentos en juegazos en los Days of Play de PlayStation: te presentamos los mejores aquí

Cada año, PlayStation nos trae los Days of Play, dos semanas de descuentos en varios juegos, paquetes y contenido adicional. Este 2022 no ha sido la excepción, y Sony ofrece muchísimas promociones en títulos para todos los gustos, por lo que en DIEZ nos dimos a la tarea de recopilar para ti aquellos que consideramos más interesantes y presentártelos separados por categorías.
Puedes comprar estos juegos en descuento desde una cuenta de PlayStation con región de Honduras simplemente utilizando tu tarjeta de crédito o débito, o, si tienes una cuenta de PlayStation con región de Estados Unidos, tenemos estos tips que te ayudarán a realizar tu compra.
ACCIÓN – AVENTURA – DISPAROS
Aliens: Fireteam Elite: $39.99 – 50% = $19.99
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition: $119.99 – 75% = $29.99
Batman: Arkham Knight: $19.99 – 80% = $3.44
Battlefield V: $39.99 – 75% = $9.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle: $69.99 - 50% = $34.99
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: $59.99 – 50% = $29.99
Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle: $69.99 – 35% = $45.49
Cyberpunk 2077: $49.99 – 50% = $24.99
Deathloop: $59.99 – 60% = $23.99
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Virgil: $39.99 – 50% = $19.99
DOOM: $19.99 – 75% = $4.99
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition: $94.99 – 60% = $37.99
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: $59.99 – 20% = $47.99
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition: $39.99 – 67% = $13.19
Far Cry 6 (edición estándar): $59.99 – 60% = $23.99
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition: $99.99 – 60% = $39.99
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe Edition: $69.99 – 50% = $34.99
Monster Hunter: World: $19.99 – 25% = $14.99
No Man’s Sky: $59.99 – 50% = $29.99
Persona 5 Royal: $59.99 – 60% = $23.99
Rainbow Six Extraction: $39.99 – 50% = $19.99
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: $69.99 – 43% = $39.89
Red Dead Online: $19.99 – 50% = $9.99
Shadow of War Definitive Edition: $59.99 – 85% = $8.99
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $49.99 – 70% = $14.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition: $39.99 – 60% = $15.99
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: $39.99 – 80% = $7.99
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy: $49.99 – 60% = $19.99
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: $49.99 – 40% = $29.99
Vampyr: $39.99 – 75% = $9.99
Watch Dogs Legion + Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: $109.99 – 67% = $36.29
LUCHA
Dragon Ball FigherZ Ultimate Edition: $109.99 – 84% = $17.59
Injustice 2 Legendary Edition: $59.99 – 80% = $11.99
Mortal Kombat 11 (edición estándar): $49.99 – 80% = $9.99
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: $59.99 – 75% = $14.99
SoulCalibur VI: $59.99 – 85% = $8.99
TERROR
Martha is Dead: $29.99 – 20% = $23.99
Resident Evil Raccoon City (Resident Evil 2 + Resident Evil 3): $59.99 – 60% = $23.99
Resident Evil Village: $59.99 – 50% = $29.99
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope: $29.99 – 60% = $11.99
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan: $29.99 – 70% = $8.99
DEPORTES / CONDUCCIÓN
MLB The Show 22: $69.99 – 29% = $49.69
Need for Speed Heat: $59.99 – 80% = $11.99
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered: $39.99 – 80% = $7.99
NHL 22: $69.99 – 67% = $23.09
WWE 2K22 (PS4): $59.99 – 30% = $41.99
WWE 2K22 (PS5): $69.99 – 30% = $48.99
FAMILIAR
Among Us: $4.99 – 20% = $3.99
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time: $59.99 – 50% = $29.99
It Takes Two: $39.99 – 50% = $19.99
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe: $49.99 – 35% = $32.49
Kena: Bridge of Spirits: $39.99 – 35% = $25.99
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition: $74.99 – 85% = $11.24
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition: $29.99 – 80% = $5.99
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: $59.99 – 20% = $47.99
Sackboy: A Big Adventure: $59.99 – 50% = $29.99