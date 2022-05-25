Diez Gaming

Tremendos descuentos en juegazos en los Days of Play de PlayStation: te presentamos los mejores aquí

Las promociones de Days of Play ya están aquí, y hay títulos espectaculares con grandes descuentos. Las ofertas terminarán el 8 de junio.

    Las promociones de Days of Play estarán disponibles desde hoy hasta el 8 de junio, por lo que deberemos darnos prisa si queremos aprovechar estos grandes descuentos.
2022-05-25
  • Juan F. Sánchez

Cada año, PlayStation nos trae los Days of Play, dos semanas de descuentos en varios juegos, paquetes y contenido adicional. Este 2022 no ha sido la excepción, y Sony ofrece muchísimas promociones en títulos para todos los gustos, por lo que en DIEZ nos dimos a la tarea de recopilar para ti aquellos que consideramos más interesantes y presentártelos separados por categorías.

Puedes comprar estos juegos en descuento desde una cuenta de PlayStation con región de Honduras simplemente utilizando tu tarjeta de crédito o débito, o, si tienes una cuenta de PlayStation con región de Estados Unidos, tenemos estos tips que te ayudarán a realizar tu compra.

ACCIÓN – AVENTURA – DISPAROS

Aliens: Fireteam Elite: $39.99 – 50% = $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition: $119.99 – 75% = $29.99

Batman: Arkham Knight: $19.99 – 80% = $3.44

Battlefield V: $39.99 – 75% = $9.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle: $69.99 - 50% = $34.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: $59.99 – 50% = $29.99

Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle: $69.99 – 35% = $45.49

Cyberpunk 2077: $49.99 – 50% = $24.99

Deathloop: $59.99 – 60% = $23.99

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Virgil: $39.99 – 50% = $19.99

DOOM: $19.99 – 75% = $4.99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition: $94.99 – 60% = $37.99

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: $59.99 – 20% = $47.99

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition: $39.99 – 67% = $13.19

Far Cry 6 (edición estándar): $59.99 – 60% = $23.99

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition: $99.99 – 60% = $39.99

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe Edition: $69.99 – 50% = $34.99

Monster Hunter: World: $19.99 – 25% = $14.99

No Man’s Sky: $59.99 – 50% = $29.99

Persona 5 Royal: $59.99 – 60% = $23.99

Rainbow Six Extraction: $39.99 – 50% = $19.99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: $69.99 – 43% = $39.89

Red Dead Online: $19.99 – 50% = $9.99

Shadow of War Definitive Edition: $59.99 – 85% = $8.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $49.99 – 70% = $14.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition: $39.99 – 60% = $15.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: $39.99 – 80% = $7.99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy: $49.99 – 60% = $19.99

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: $49.99 – 40% = $29.99

Vampyr: $39.99 – 75% = $9.99

Watch Dogs Legion + Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: $109.99 – 67% = $36.29

LUCHA

Dragon Ball FigherZ Ultimate Edition: $109.99 – 84% = $17.59

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition: $59.99 – 80% = $11.99

Mortal Kombat 11 (edición estándar): $49.99 – 80% = $9.99

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: $59.99 – 75% = $14.99

SoulCalibur VI: $59.99 – 85% = $8.99

TERROR

Martha is Dead: $29.99 – 20% = $23.99

Resident Evil Raccoon City (Resident Evil 2 + Resident Evil 3): $59.99 – 60% = $23.99

Resident Evil Village: $59.99 – 50% = $29.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope: $29.99 – 60% = $11.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan: $29.99 – 70% = $8.99

DEPORTES / CONDUCCIÓN

MLB The Show 22: $69.99 – 29% = $49.69

Need for Speed Heat: $59.99 – 80% = $11.99

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered: $39.99 – 80% = $7.99

NHL 22: $69.99 – 67% = $23.09

WWE 2K22 (PS4): $59.99 – 30% = $41.99

WWE 2K22 (PS5): $69.99 – 30% = $48.99

FAMILIAR

Among Us: $4.99 – 20% = $3.99

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time: $59.99 – 50% = $29.99

It Takes Two: $39.99 – 50% = $19.99

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe: $49.99 – 35% = $32.49

Kena: Bridge of Spirits: $39.99 – 35% = $25.99

LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition: $74.99 – 85% = $11.24

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition: $29.99 – 80% = $5.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: $59.99 – 20% = $47.99

Sackboy: A Big Adventure: $59.99 – 50% = $29.99

