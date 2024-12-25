Internacionales

Boxing Day: Estos son los partidos que se desarrollarán el jueves 26 de diciembre en la Premier League

Uno de los días más populares de la Premier League está por llegar y los hinchas están a la espera de grandes partidos.

2024-12-25

Lejos del parón competitivo de la mayoría de los eventos europeos en estas fechas, el fútbol inglés acelera e intensifica su calendario y el fútbol acapara los días movido por la tradición, especialmente con el conocido como ‘boxing day’, convertido en una cita festiva y solidaria en los campos del Reino Unido.

En menos de semana y media tres jornadas se completan en Inglaterra, en plena ebullición por el gran momento de su líder, el Liverpool, en la era post Klopp, con Arne Slot en el banquillo, y, sobre todo, por el decaimiento inesperado y llamativo del vigente campeón, el Manchester City del español Pep Guardiola, en plena crisis.

Es una situación nueva para el exentrenador del Bayern Munich y Barcelona acostumbrado a ganar año tras año y a imponer su autoridad en cada competición. Abre el conjunto citizen la decimoctava jornada de la liga inglesa fuera de la zona europea, lastrado por nueve derrotas, dos empates y una sola victoria en doce partidos que le han costado caer de la parte alta de la tabla de la Premier, quedar eliminado, por el Tottenham, de la Copa de la Liga y al margen, también, de los ocho primeros de la Liga de Campeones, con la clasificación aún pendiente.

El duelo en el Etihad abre paso al ‘boxing day’ y a la decimoctava fecha de Inglaterra. Una fiesta futbolística para todos los aficionados que arranca a las 13.30 hora CET, 12.30 local

“Cuando tienes problemas en la defensa y en el medio, se trata de todo el equipo. No sólo de un jugador. Si fuera sólo un jugador, lo veríamos rápidamente”, insistió Guardiola. “Erling es muy importante para nosotros, lo será y necesitamos usarlo mejor”, añadió el técnico, que defendió a su delantero, Erling Haaland que solo ha marcado dos goles en sus últimos partidos en la Premier.

El Everton asume la visita al Etihad como una nueva oportunidad. A pesar de no haber sido capaz de ganar a los citizen en quince partidos seguidos, los ‘toffees’ apuntan cierta mejoría. Ileso tras el duelo con el Chelsea en la pasada fecha escapa poco a poco de la zona de descenso.

Mientras el City está a doce puntos del liderato, el Everton cuenta con un respaldo de seis respecto al Wolverhampton, antepenúltimo.

Y es que transita con gran autoridad el conjunto red por la competición. Con un partido menos su renta es de cuatro sobre el Chelsea que no pasó del empate en la ´ultima fecha con el Everton. El rendimiento ha sido impensable para el plantel de Arne Slot tanto en liga de Campeones como en la Premier. No ha habido transición tras el adiós de Jurgen Klopp y apunta a una temporada de éxito.

En su despedida de Anfield en el 2024 espera al Leicester que carece de margen de error. Un empate y dos derrotas resumen su bache y solo dos puntos le tienen a salvo del descenso.

El Chelsea, por su parte, perdió una buena ocasión para amenazar al líder pero no fue capaz en la pasada fecha de marcar un gol al Everton en Goodison Park. Puso fin el cuadro de Enzo Maresca a una racha de nueve victorias seguidas, cinco en la premier.

Ahora, a cuatro puntos del Liverpool, recibe en Stamford Bridge al Fulham, abonado al empate. Ha cosechado cuatro en los cinco últimos partidos, tres consecutivos. “Somos segundos y no somos segundos sólo después de cuatro o cinco partidos, cuando probablemente la tabla todavía no es la real. Estamos casi a la mitad de temporada, con 17 partidos, así que probablemente la tabla refleja, un poco, los equipos y dónde están”, destaca el entrenador del Chelsea que cuenta con una mejoría del Manchester City.

“Al final del Manchester City estará ahí...Están en un momento que nunca antes había sucedido. Cada vez que juegan un partido tienen algunas lesiones, no tienen suficientes jugadores en este momento, los que tienen probablemente aún no están al 100% después de volver de la lesión, así que es una situación muy mala’.

La llegada del portugués Rubén Amorim no ha causado el efecto esperado en el Manchester United caído en la clasificación y sin capacidad de reacción. Tres derrotas y una sola victoria en los cuatro últimos partidos mantienen estancado al club de Old Trafford que visita al Wolverhampton en el Molineux Stadium, el club que marca el descenso.

“Solo quiero ganar. No me importa la Navidad, nada. Solo estoy centrado en que tenemos que ganar el próximo partido y eso es lo único. Es muy bueno para los aficionados y nos adaptamos. Somos privilegiados, por lo que también podemos jugar el Boxing Day para dar algo de felicidad a los aficionados, y queremos mucho ganar otro partido”, dijo Ruben Amorim que tiene entre manos, también, el asunto con Marcus Rashford, al que ha limitado el protagonismo y ha dejado fuera del equipo.

“Si tienes un gran talento, un gran rendimiento, una gran responsabilidad. Hay que hacer mejorar a todos. Algunos jugadores tienen una gran responsabilidad porque llevan mucho tiempo”, dijo Amorim que coincidirá con un compatriota en el banquillo rival, Vitor Pereira.

Los Wolves están a dos puntos de la salvación tras enterrar una racha de cuatro derrotas seguidas.

ANDONI IRAOLA Y UNAI EMERY

Andoni Iraola disfruta de una situación radicalmente distinta. Es la sensación de la Premier el cuadro del entrenador español, el Bournemouth, situado en zona europea, con los puestos Champions a tiro. Tres puntos le separan del Nottingham Forest, cuarto en la tabla.

Recibe en el Vitality al Crystal palace que está a cuatro del descenso. Experto en ganar a los grandes equipos -Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham y United-

“Tenemos que saber que podemos ganar en Old Trafford pero también que podemos perder después contra cualquier equipo de la Premier. Hay que tratar de maximizar nuestras posibilidades cada semana. Eso es todo. Estoy contento de la situación. Pero vemos cada jornada que todo está muy apretado”, asume Iraola.

Emery también disfruta de un buen momento, consolidado en la competición inglesa. Superada la derrota con el Nottingham Forest, que cortó la buena línea de los villanos, logró una victoria de mérito y repercusión ante el City en la pasada fecha que le ha metido en la z ona europea de la Premier.

Ahora visita St. James Park para medirse al Newcastle, al alza después de ganar al Leicester e Ipswich y que amenaza el lugar del cuadro de Birmingham. “Nos ganaron el año pasado dos v eces y les respeto mucho. Son muy fuertes en su estadio”, opina el técnico español sobre las ‘urracas’.

La primera parte del boxing day se completa con el duelo entre una de las sorpesas del curso, el Notttingham Foerest, cuarto en la tabla, que espera al Tottenham en City Ground, y el choque entre el Southampton y el West Ham.

FECHA, HORAS Y PARTIDOS QUE SE DARÁN EN EL BOXING DAY

Como cada año, el Boxing Day se celebrará el 26 de diciembre de 2024. Y estos son los partidos y horarios (Honduras y Centroamérica).

Manchester City vs Everton | Etihad Stadium, Manchester | 06:30 a.m | Disney+

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace | Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth | 9:00 a.m | Disney+

Chelsea vs Fulham | Stamford Bridge, London | 9:00 a.m | Disney+ / ESPN

Newcastle vs Aston Villa | St. James’ Park, Newcastle | 9:00 a.m | Disney+

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham | The City Ground, Nottingham | 12:00 | Disney+

Southampton vs West Ham | St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton | 9:00 a.m | Disney+ / ESPN

Wolves vs Manchester United | Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton | 11:30 a.m | Disney+ / ESPN

Liverpool vs Leicester | Anfield, Liverpool | 2:00 P.M | Disney+ / ESPN

