Boxing Day: Estos son los partidos que se desarrollarán el jueves 26 de diciembre en la Premier League

Como cada año, el Boxing Day se celebrará el 26 de diciembre de 2024. Y estos son los partidos y horarios (Honduras y Centroamérica).<b>Manchester </b>City vs <b>Everton </b>| Etihad Stadium, Manchester | 06:30 a.m | Disney+<b>Bournemouth </b>vs <b>Crystal Palace </b>| Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth | 9:00 a.m | Disney+<b>Chelsea </b>vs <b>Fulham </b>| Stamford Bridge, London | 9:00 a.m | Disney+ / ESPN<b>Newcastle </b>vs <b>Aston Villa </b>| St. James’ Park, Newcastle | 9:00 a.m | Disney+<b>Nottingham Forest </b>vs <b>Tottenham </b>| The City Ground, Nottingham | 12:00 | Disney+<b>Southampton </b>vs <b>West </b>Ham | St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton | 9:00 a.m | Disney+ / ESPNWolves vs <b>Manchester </b>United | Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton | 11:30 a.m | Disney+ / ESPN<b>Liverpool </b>vs <b>Leicester </b>| Anfield, Liverpool | 2:00 P.M | Disney+ / ESPN