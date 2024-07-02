Turquía, con sufrimiento, vence a Austria y se clasifica a los cuartos de final de la Eurocopa 2024: Este será su rival

Guiada por un doblete de Merih Demiral, Turquía sorprendió a Austria 2-1 este martes en Leipzig y alcanzó los cuartos de final de la Eurocopa-2024, en los que se medirá a Países Bajos.
Autor de un doblete con los dos primeros disparos a puerta de Turquía en el partido, el central de 26 años se sirvió de acciones a balón parado para noquear a los austríacos (1, 59) y enviar a su selección a cuartos de final por primera vez desde 2008.
Si bien el resultado no supone un ‘shock’, sí es una de las sorpresas de esta Eurocopa-2024, luego de la gran fase de grupos de Austria, que llegó a creer en la igualada tras el gol de Michael Gregoritsch (66).
Los aficionados turcos, superiores en número y decibelios, explotaron de euforia a los 57 segundos de partido, cuando Demiral aprovechó un rebote tras un saque de esquina mal despejado por la defensa austríaca para abrir el marcador.
Sorprendidos por el temprano contratiempo, los hombres de Ralf Rangnick se lanzaron a por el empate, y a punto estuvieron de lograrlo rápidamente a través de Cristoph Baumgartner (5), que no alcanzó por centímetros un balón que se paseó en paralelo a la línea de gol.
Invocation of method 'substring' in class java.lang.String threw exception java.lang.StringIndexOutOfBoundsException: String index out of range: -2 at VM_global_iter.vm[line 5302, column 62]
1##----TEXTFLOW----
2##TEXT TXT
3#set ($title = $!articleToolbox.getTag(null,"Headline").data)
4#set ($title = $!escapeTool.html($title))
5#set ($lead = $!articleToolbox.getTag(null, "Lead").data)
6#set ($shareUrl = "#siteUrl()#printAcCanonicalUrl_v1()")
7#set ($shareUrl = $shareUrl.replaceAll("http:","https:"))
8#set ($hostName = "#siteUrl()")
9<div class="text">
10 ##BYLINE INF2
11 #set($hmAutores = {})
12 <div class="date">#printDateFrom_v1("yyyy-MM-dd")<br></div>
13 #getAcAssignedExtendedAllCat_v1($hmAutores "Author")
14 #if($hmAutores.size() > 0)
15 <div class="byline">
16 <ul>
17 #foreach($hmAutor in $hmAutores)
18 <li>
19 <a href="#metadataUrl_v1("autores")${hmAutor.friendlyname}"><div class="keywords author">$hmAutor.name</div></a>
20 </li>
21 #end
22 </ul>
23 </div>
24 #end
25 <div class="socials">
26 <div class="social facebook">
27 <a href="https://facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https://www.diez.hn#printAcUrl_v1" target="_blank" rel="noopener" aria-label="" itemprop="url">
28 <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="32" height="32" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-facebook" viewBox="0 0 16 16">
29 <path d="M16 8.049c0-4.446-3.582-8.05-8-8.05C3.58 0-.002 3.603-.002 8.05c0 4.017 2.926 7.347 6.75 7.951v-5.625h-2.03V8.05H6.75V6.275c0-2.017 1.195-3.131 3.022-3.131.876 0 1.791.157 1.791.157v1.98h-1.009c-.993 0-1.303.621-1.303 1.258v1.51h2.218l-.354 2.326H9.25V16c3.824-.604 6.75-3.934 6.75-7.951z" />
30 </svg>
31 </a>
32 </div>
33 <div class="social twitter">
34 <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=$!subject.data&url=https://www.diez.hn#printAcUrl_v1" target="_blank" rel="noopener" aria-label="" itemprop="url">
35 <!--<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="32" height="32" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-twitter" viewBox="0 0 16 16">
36 <path d="M5.026 15c6.038 0 9.341-5.003 9.341-9.334 0-.14 0-.282-.006-.422A6.685 6.685 0 0 0 16 3.542a6.658 6.658 0 0 1-1.889.518 3.301 3.301 0 0 0 1.447-1.817 6.533 6.533 0 0 1-2.087.793A3.286 3.286 0 0 0 7.875 6.03a9.325 9.325 0 0 1-6.767-3.429 3.289 3.289 0 0 0 1.018 4.382A3.323 3.323 0 0 1 .64 6.575v.045a3.288 3.288 0 0 0 2.632 3.218 3.203 3.203 0 0 1-.865.115 3.23 3.23 0 0 1-.614-.057 3.283 3.283 0 0 0 3.067 2.277A6.588 6.588 0 0 1 .78 13.58a6.32 6.32 0 0 1-.78-.045A9.344 9.344 0 0 0 5.026 15z" />
37 </svg>-->
38 <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="32" height="32" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-twitter" viewBox="0 0 512 512">
39 <path d="M389.2 48h70.6L305.6 224.2 487 464H345L233.7 318.6 106.5 464H35.8L200.7 275.5 26.8 48H172.4L272.9 180.9 389.2 48zM364.4 421.8h39.1L151.1 88h-42L364.4 421.8z"/>
40 </svg>
41 </a>
42 </div>
43 <div class="social whatsapp">
44 <a href="whatsapp://send?text=$!subject.data%C2%A0%C2%A0%20https://www.diez.hn#printAcUrl_v1" target="_blank" rel="noopener" aria-label="" itemprop="url">
45 <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="32" height="32" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-whatsapp" viewBox="0 0 16 16">
46 <path d="M13.601 2.326A7.854 7.854 0 0 0 7.994 0C3.627 0 .068 3.558.064 7.926c0 1.399.366 2.76 1.057 3.965L0 16l4.204-1.102a7.933 7.933 0 0 0 3.79.965h.004c4.368 0 7.926-3.558 7.93-7.93A7.898 7.898 0 0 0 13.6 2.326zM7.994 14.521a6.573 6.573 0 0 1-3.356-.92l-.24-.144-2.494.654.666-2.433-.156-.251a6.56 6.56 0 0 1-1.007-3.505c0-3.626 2.957-6.584 6.591-6.584a6.56 6.56 0 0 1 4.66 1.931 6.557 6.557 0 0 1 1.928 4.66c-.004 3.639-2.961 6.592-6.592 6.592zm3.615-4.934c-.197-.099-1.17-.578-1.353-.646-.182-.065-.315-.099-.445.099-.133.197-.513.646-.627.775-.114.133-.232.148-.43.05-.197-.1-.836-.308-1.592-.985-.59-.525-.985-1.175-1.103-1.372-.114-.198-.011-.304.088-.403.087-.088.197-.232.296-.346.1-.114.133-.198.198-.33.065-.134.034-.248-.015-.347-.05-.099-.445-1.076-.612-1.47-.16-.389-.323-.335-.445-.34-.114-.007-.247-.007-.38-.007a.729.729 0 0 0-.529.247c-.182.198-.691.677-.691 1.654 0 .977.71 1.916.81 2.049.098.133 1.394 2.132 3.383 2.992.47.205.84.326 1.129.418.475.152.904.129 1.246.08.38-.058 1.171-.48 1.338-.943.164-.464.164-.86.114-.943-.049-.084-.182-.133-.38-.232z" />
47 </svg>
48 </a>
49 </div>
50 <div class="social mail">
51 <a href="mailto:?subject=$!subject.data&body=$!escapeTool.html($!articleToolbox.getTag(null, 'Lead').data)%0A%0Ahttps://www.diez.hn$articleToolbox.getArticleViewer('canonical')" target="_self" rel="noopener" aria-label="" itemprop="url" role="button">
52 <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="32" height="32" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-envelope" viewBox="0 0 16 16">
53 <path d="M0 4a2 2 0 0 1 2-2h12a2 2 0 0 1 2 2v8a2 2 0 0 1-2 2H2a2 2 0 0 1-2-2V4Zm2-1a1 1 0 0 0-1 1v.217l7 4.2 7-4.2V4a1 1 0 0 0-1-1H2Zm13 2.383-4.708 2.825L15 11.105V5.383Zm-.034 6.876-5.64-3.471L8 9.583l-1.326-.795-5.64 3.47A1 1 0 0 0 2 13h12a1 1 0 0 0 .966-.741ZM1 11.105l4.708-2.897L1 5.383v5.722Z"/>
54 </svg>
55 </a>
56 </div>
57 </div>
58
59 #getTextFlow_v1 ("crop_1200x900","1200","900","100%")
60 <div class="social-buttons-text">
61 <!-- Whatsapp -->
62 <a class="btn btn-primary btn-sm btn-fb" style="background-color: #dd4b39;" href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=$!title - ${hostName}$articleToolbox.getArticleViewer('canonical')" target="_blank" rel="noopener" aria-label="" itemprop="url" role="button">
63 <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="16" height="16" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-whatsapp" viewBox="0 0 16 16">
64 <path d="M13.601 2.326A7.854 7.854 0 0 0 7.994 0C3.627 0 .068 3.558.064 7.926c0 1.399.366 2.76 1.057 3.965L0 16l4.204-1.102a7.933 7.933 0 0 0 3.79.965h.004c4.368 0 7.926-3.558 7.93-7.93A7.898 7.898 0 0 0 13.6 2.326zM7.994 14.521a6.573 6.573 0 0 1-3.356-.92l-.24-.144-2.494.654.666-2.433-.156-.251a6.56 6.56 0 0 1-1.007-3.505c0-3.626 2.957-6.584 6.591-6.584a6.56 6.56 0 0 1 4.66 1.931 6.557 6.557 0 0 1 1.928 4.66c-.004 3.639-2.961 6.592-6.592 6.592zm3.615-4.934c-.197-.099-1.17-.578-1.353-.646-.182-.065-.315-.099-.445.099-.133.197-.513.646-.627.775-.114.133-.232.148-.43.05-.197-.1-.836-.308-1.592-.985-.59-.525-.985-1.175-1.103-1.372-.114-.198-.011-.304.088-.403.087-.088.197-.232.296-.346.1-.114.133-.198.198-.33.065-.134.034-.248-.015-.347-.05-.099-.445-1.076-.612-1.47-.16-.389-.323-.335-.445-.34-.114-.007-.247-.007-.38-.007a.729.729 0 0 0-.529.247c-.182.198-.691.677-.691 1.654 0 .977.71 1.916.81 2.049.098.133 1.394 2.132 3.383 2.992.47.205.84.326 1.129.418.475.152.904.129 1.246.08.38-.058 1.171-.48 1.338-.943.164-.464.164-.86.114-.943-.049-.084-.182-.133-.38-.232z"/>
65 </svg>
66 </a>
67 <!-- Facebook -->
68 <a class="btn btn-primary btn-sm btn-facebook" style="background-color: #3b5998;" href="http://m.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://www.diez.hn$articleToolbox.getArticleViewer('canonical')" target="_blank" rel="noopener" aria-label="" itemprop="url" role="button">
69 <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="16" height="16" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-facebook" viewBox="0 0 16 16">
70 <path d="M16 8.049c0-4.446-3.582-8.05-8-8.05C3.58 0-.002 3.603-.002 8.05c0 4.017 2.926 7.347 6.75 7.951v-5.625h-2.03V8.05H6.75V6.275c0-2.017 1.195-3.131 3.022-3.131.876 0 1.791.157 1.791.157v1.98h-1.009c-.993 0-1.303.621-1.303 1.258v1.51h2.218l-.354 2.326H9.25V16c3.824-.604 6.75-3.934 6.75-7.951z"/>
71 </svg>
72 </a>
73 <!-- twiter -->
74 <a class="btn btn-primary btn-sm btn-twitter" style="background-color: #55acee;" href="http://twitter.com/share?url=$articleToolbox.getArticleViewer('canonical')&text=$!title - ${hostName}" target="_blank" rel="noopener" aria-label="" itemprop="url" role="button">
75 <!--<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="16" height="16" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-twitter" viewBox="0 0 16 16">
76 <path d="M5.026 15c6.038 0 9.341-5.003 9.341-9.334 0-.14 0-.282-.006-.422A6.685 6.685 0 0 0 16 3.542a6.658 6.658 0 0 1-1.889.518 3.301 3.301 0 0 0 1.447-1.817 6.533 6.533 0 0 1-2.087.793A3.286 3.286 0 0 0 7.875 6.03a9.325 9.325 0 0 1-6.767-3.429 3.289 3.289 0 0 0 1.018 4.382A3.323 3.323 0 0 1 .64 6.575v.045a3.288 3.288 0 0 0 2.632 3.218 3.203 3.203 0 0 1-.865.115 3.23 3.23 0 0 1-.614-.057 3.283 3.283 0 0 0 3.067 2.277A6.588 6.588 0 0 1 .78 13.58a6.32 6.32 0 0 1-.78-.045A9.344 9.344 0 0 0 5.026 15z"/>
77 </svg>-->
78 <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="32" height="32" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-twitter" viewBox="0 0 512 512">
79 <path d="M389.2 48h70.6L305.6 224.2 487 464H345L233.7 318.6 106.5 464H35.8L200.7 275.5 26.8 48H172.4L272.9 180.9 389.2 48zM364.4 421.8h39.1L151.1 88h-42L364.4 421.8z"></path>
80 </svg>
81 </a>
82 <!-- Mail -->
83 <a class="btn btn-primary btn-sm btn-mail" style="background-color: #dd4b39;" href="mailto:?subject=$!title&body=$!escapeTool.html($!lead)%0A%0A$!hostName$articleToolbox.getArticleViewer('canonical')" target="_self" rel="noopener" aria-label="" itemprop="url" role="button">
84 <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="16" height="16" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-envelope" viewBox="0 0 16 16">
85 <path d="M0 4a2 2 0 0 1 2-2h12a2 2 0 0 1 2 2v8a2 2 0 0 1-2 2H2a2 2 0 0 1-2-2V4Zm2-1a1 1 0 0 0-1 1v.217l7 4.2 7-4.2V4a1 1 0 0 0-1-1H2Zm13 2.383-4.708 2.825L15 11.105V5.383Zm-.034 6.876-5.64-3.471L8 9.583l-1.326-.795-5.64 3.47A1 1 0 0 0 2 13h12a1 1 0 0 0 .966-.741ZM1 11.105l4.708-2.897L1 5.383v5.722Z"/>
86 </svg>
87 </a>
88 </div>
89
90</div> <!-- Fin div text -->