Turquía, con sufrimiento, vence a Austria y se clasifica a los cuartos de final de la Eurocopa 2024: Este será su rival

La sorprendente Austria y la fogosa Turquía, cara a cara por los octavos de final de la Eurocopa 2024.

FINALIZADO
Austria
Austria
1
Turquía
Turquía
2
2024-07-02

Guiada por un doblete de Merih Demiral, Turquía sorprendió a Austria 2-1 este martes en Leipzig y alcanzó los cuartos de final de la Eurocopa-2024, en los que se medirá a Países Bajos.

Autor de un doblete con los dos primeros disparos a puerta de Turquía en el partido, el central de 26 años se sirvió de acciones a balón parado para noquear a los austríacos (1, 59) y enviar a su selección a cuartos de final por primera vez desde 2008.

Eurocopa 2024: Países Bajos afinaza su candidatura tras derrotar a Rumanía y avanzar a los cuartos de final

Si bien el resultado no supone un ‘shock’, sí es una de las sorpresas de esta Eurocopa-2024, luego de la gran fase de grupos de Austria, que llegó a creer en la igualada tras el gol de Michael Gregoritsch (66).

Los aficionados turcos, superiores en número y decibelios, explotaron de euforia a los 57 segundos de partido, cuando Demiral aprovechó un rebote tras un saque de esquina mal despejado por la defensa austríaca para abrir el marcador.

Sorprendidos por el temprano contratiempo, los hombres de Ralf Rangnick se lanzaron a por el empate, y a punto estuvieron de lograrlo rápidamente a través de Cristoph Baumgartner (5), que no alcanzó por centímetros un balón que se paseó en paralelo a la línea de gol.

La atajada de la Eurocopa: Así fue la tremenda sacada de Mert Günok en la última jugada del Turquía-Austria
