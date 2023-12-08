The Game Awards 2023: Baldur’s Gate 3 se corona como el Juego del Año; conoce al resto de ganadores

Pero los protagonistas son los premios mismos, y el más codiciado de la ceremonia, es decir, el premio de Juego del Año (Game of the Year, GOTY) fue para Baldur’s Gate 3 , el RPG de Larian Studios que se mantuvo en boca de todo el mundo durante todo el año.

The Game Awards siempre es una noche memorable para la industria del gaming, pues se premia lo mejor del año, y este 2023 no ha sido la excepción, con Alan Wake 2 y Baldur’s Gate 3 arrasando en cada categoría en la que estaban nominados.

Aquí te presentamos una lista con todos los ganadores:

Game of the Year

• Alan Wake 2

• Baldur’s Gate 3

• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

• Resident Evil 4

• Super Mario Bros. Wonder

• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Dirección

• Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

• Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor Narrativa

• Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

• Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)

• Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Mejor Dirección Artística

• Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

• Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

• Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor Banda Sonora

• Alan Wake 2, Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

• Baldur’s Gate 3, Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)

• Final Fantasy XVI, Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)

• Hi-Fi Rush, Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor Diseño Sonoro

• Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

• Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)

• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

• Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Mejor Interpretación

• Ben Starr como Clive Rosfield en Final Fantasy XVI

• Cameron Monaghan como Cal Kestis Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

• Idris Elba como Solomon Redd en Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

• Melanie Liburd como Saga Anderson en Alan Wake 2

• Neil Newbon como Astarion en Baldur’s Gate 3

• Yuri Lowenthal como Spider-Man/Peter Parker en Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovación con Accesibilidad

• Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

• Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

• Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

• Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Games for Impact

• A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)

• Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)

• Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

• Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)

• Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)

• Venba (Visai Games)

Mejor Juego en Evolución

• Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

• Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

• Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

• Fortnite (Epic Games)

• Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad

• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

• Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

• Destiny 2 (Bungie)

• Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

• No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Mejor Juego Indie

• Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

• Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)

• DREDGE (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

• Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

• Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Mejor Debut Indie

• Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

• DREDGE (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

• Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)

• Venba (Visai Games)

• Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Mejor Juego para Móviles

• Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)

• Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)

• Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)

• Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)

• Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)

Mejor Juego VR

• Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

• Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)

• Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)

• Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

• Synapse (nDreams)

Mejor Juego de Acción

• Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

• Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)

• Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)

• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

• Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

Mejor Juego de Acción-Aventura

• Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

• Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

• Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor RPG

• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

• Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

• Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

• Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

• Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Mejor Juego de Lucha

• God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)

• Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

• Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)

• Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)

• Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Mejor Juego Familiar

• Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)

• Party Animals (Recreate Games)

• Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

• Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)

• Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia

• Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)

• Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)

• Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)

• Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

• Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor Juego de Deportes/Carreras

• EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

• F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

• Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

• Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)

• The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

Mejor Multijugador (premio presentado por Discord)

• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

• Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

• Party Animals (Recreate Games)

• Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

• Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor Adaptación

• Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)

• Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

• The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)

• The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

• Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Juego Más Esperado

• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

• Hades II (Supergiant Games)

• Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

• Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

• TEKKEN 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)

Creador de contenido del año

• IronMouse

• PeopleMakeGames

• Quackity

• Spreen

• SypherPK

Mejor Juego de Esports

• Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

• Dota 2 (Valve)

• League of Legends (Riot Games)

• PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)

• VALORANT (Riot Games)

Mejor Jugador de Esports

• Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

• Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

• Max “Demon1” Mazanov (VALORANT)

• Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

• Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

• Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Mejor Equipo de Esports

• Evil Geniuses (VALORANT)

• Fnatic (VALORANT)

• Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

• JD Gaming (League of Legends)

• Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Mejor Coach de Esports

• Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses - VALORANT)

• Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)

• Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch 2)

• Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)

• Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)

Mejor Event de Esports

• 2023 League of Legends World Championship

• Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

• EVO 2023

• The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

• VALORANT Champions 2023