Liverpool tropieza ante United; Arsenal y Forest celebran: así está la tabla de posiciones de la Premier League

Liverpool no pasó del empate (2-2) ante el Manchester United y no pudo sacar más ventaja sobre Forest y Arsenal.

    Liverpool no pudo con el Manchester United y perdió dos puntos valioso.

     Kevyn Oseguera
2025-01-05

Liverpool sabía que no podía fallar y lo hizo. El equipo de Arne Slot no pudo quedarse con el Clásico ante el Manchester United y los tantos de Cody Gakpo y el de siempre, Mohamed Salah no fueron suficiente para realizar la remontada.

Los rojos tuvieron que reponerse a un gol de Lisandro Martínez para ponerse en ventaja en el partido, pero Amad Diallo terminó amargando todo con el 2-2, Arsenal y Nottingham Forest, segundo y tercero respectivamente celebran la igualada.

Arsenal (40 puntos) no pudo pasar del empate ante Brighton y sabía que Liverpool se podía alejar si ganaba. El Forest, 37 unidades, debe ganar su partido de la jornada el lunes ante Wolves para no alejarse y seguir en la lucha.

Liverpool le saca seis puntos de ventaja (46) a sus rivales y no pudo dar un golpe de autoridad camino al título, los de Arne Slot tienen un partido pendiente y la distancia se puede agrandar a 9 si ganan a Everton.

Manchester United se quedó estancado con 23 unidades y para encontrarlo en la tabla de posiciones tenemos que ir hasta la posición 13 de la Premier League.

El próximo fin de semana la liga inglesa va a parar ya que se van a disputar partidos de FA CUP, la competición regresa el 14 de enero.

El la jornada 21, Liverpool tiene uno de los partidos más complicados, ya que visitará al Nottingham Forest, equipo que le ganó en Anfield en la primera vuelta.

-Próxima jornada de la Premier League-


Completar la 20, lunes 06 de enero: Wolves vs Nottingham Forest (2:00 P.M)

JORNADA 21

Martes 14 de enero

Chelsea vs Bournemouth (1:30 P.M)

West Ham vs Fulham (1:30 P.M)

Brentford vs Manchester City (1:30 P.M)

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (2:00 P.M)

Miércoles 15 de enero

Newcastle vs Wolves (1:30 P.M)

Everton vs Aston Villa (1:30 P.M)

Leicester vs Crystal Palace (1:30 P.M)

Arsenal vs Tottenham (2:00 P.M)

Jueves 16 de enero

Ipswich vs Brighton (1:30 P.M)

Manchester vs Southampton (2:00 P.M)

-Tabla de posiciones de la Premier League-

