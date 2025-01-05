Liverpool tropieza ante United; Arsenal y Forest celebran: así está la tabla de posiciones de la Premier League

Liverpool sabía que no podía fallar y lo hizo. El equipo de Arne Slot no pudo quedarse con el Clásico ante el Manchester United y los tantos de Cody Gakpo y el de siempre, Mohamed Salah no fueron suficiente para realizar la remontada.

Los rojos tuvieron que reponerse a un gol de Lisandro Martínez para ponerse en ventaja en el partido, pero Amad Diallo terminó amargando todo con el 2-2, Arsenal y Nottingham Forest, segundo y tercero respectivamente celebran la igualada.