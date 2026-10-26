Balón de Oro 2026 EN VIVO: ¡los 10 finalistas para ganar el premio en Londres!

They are our ten finalists for the 2026 Ballon d’Or... who you got? 🇫🇷 Ousmane Dembélé🇳🇴 Erling Haaland🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane🇬🇪 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé🇦🇷 Lionel Messi🇫🇷 Michael Olise🇪🇸 Fabián Ruiz🇪🇸 Rodri🇪🇸 Lamine YamalFollow the ceremony live on https://t.co/qkKEZsOmy9, with analysis and data from the London Palladium!#ballondor