Balón de Oro 2026 EN VIVO: ¡los 10 finalistas para ganar el premio en Londres!

El mundo del fútbol se viste de gala este lunes para la entrega del Balón de Oro 2026, el prestigioso galardón otorgado por la revista France Football que reconoce a los mejores futbolistas del planeta.
En Honduras, la trasnsmisión empezará a partir de la 1:00 PM por ESPN, un horario estelar para que los fanáticos sigan minuto a minuto la alfombra roja y la posterior entrega de los premios.
- BALÓN DE ORO 2026, EN DIRECTO
Ousmane Dembélé, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Michael Olise, Fabián Ruiz, Rodri Hernández y Lamine Yamal, son los finalistas al Balón de Oro.
They are our ten finalists for the 2026 Ballon d’Or... who you got? 🇫🇷 Ousmane Dembélé🇳🇴 Erling Haaland🏴 Harry Kane🇬🇪 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé🇦🇷 Lionel Messi🇫🇷 Michael Olise🇪🇸 Fabián Ruiz🇪🇸 Rodri🇪🇸 Lamine YamalFollow the ceremony live on https://t.co/qkKEZsOmy9, with analysis and data from the London Palladium!#ballondor— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 11st place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or @BellinghamJude@realmadrid@England#ballondor https://t.co/93KYvXWuCU— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
- Luis de la Fuente, seleccionador de España, ya se encuentra en el London Palladium Theatre. Junto con Luis Enrique son los favoritos para ganar el premio al mejor DT.
Luis de la Fuente opens the red carpet! Watch it live on @DAZNFootball. #ballondor https://t.co/Z10h5N0qmX— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 12nd place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or Pau Cubarsí@FCBarcelona@SEFutbol#ballondor https://t.co/KfvScAPWbG— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 13rd place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or @AchrafHakimi@PSG_inside@EnMaroc#ballondor https://t.co/SAKbZfCb3D— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 14th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or @vitinha@PSG_inside@selecaoportugal#ballondor https://t.co/NHCl2fSfB3— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 15th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or @_DeclanRice@Arsenal@England#ballondor https://t.co/TV13hg7WwR— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 16th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or @FerranTorres20@FCBarcelona@PSG_inside@SEFutbol#ballondor https://t.co/oiULJ5vvp2— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 17th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or Vinícius Jr.@realmadrid@CBF_Futebol#ballondor https://t.co/T5bq0ZKMYH— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 18th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or @cucurella3@ChelseaFC@realmadrid@SEFutbol#ballondor https://t.co/jaDDVNSozc— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 19th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or João Neves@PSG_inside@selecaoportugal#ballondor https://t.co/Qs2J35t1C8— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 20th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or Willian Pacho@PSG_inside@LaTri#ballondor https://t.co/IHZAiKuGvr— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 21st place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or @biel_m04@Arsenal@CBF_Futebol#ballondor https://t.co/fmNlHHgOqJ— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 22nd place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or Lautaro Martínez@Inter@Argentina#ballondor https://t.co/eiUajeQAtr— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 23rd place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or Nuno Mendes@PSG_inside@selecaoportugal#ballondor https://t.co/iUEi0sGvAw— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 24th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or @LuisFDiaz19@FCBayern@FCFSeleccionCol#ballondor https://t.co/wm3oBJdBPU— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 25th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or @marquinhos_m5@PSG_inside@CBF_Futebol#ballondor https://t.co/2mcJc5dDCt— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 26th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or Dayot Upamecano@FCBayern@equipedefrance#ballondor https://t.co/lMHcIqgHH4— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 27th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or @B_Fernandes8@ManUtd@selecaoportugal#ballondor https://t.co/RyIVSqt23i— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ranked at the 28th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or @julian_quiones3@Alqadsiah@miseleccionmx#ballondor https://t.co/AogovWAYEV— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Equally ranked at the 29th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or William Saliba@Arsenal@equipedefrance#ballondor https://t.co/3SGpwwdGe4— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Equally ranked at the 29th place of the 2026 Ballon d’Or @SMane_Officiel@AlNassrFC@AlNassrFC_EN@Fsfofficielle@GaindeYi#ballondor https://t.co/39W2Qg2Niq— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
En esta edición, la icónica ceremonia se traslada al prestigioso London Palladium Theatre en Inglaterra, rompiendo con la tradición de París, y la expectativa está al máximo.
¿DÓNDE VER LA GALA DEL BALÓN DE ORO?
La cobertura será completa y contará con varias opciones. La cadena ESPN habilitará su señal principal para toda la región de Centroamérica.
Streaming en Vivo: los usuarios que prefieran plataformas digitales podrán sintonizarlo a través de Disney+ y DAZN.
Opción Gratuita: el canal de YouTube de Claro Sports ofrecerá una alternativa online completamente sin costos y sin restricciones de región.
Some of the biggest secrets are now in here! 👀 Get yours > https://t.co/GhL80Ad7GS#ballondor https://t.co/f2SsDjhFAC— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026