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Balón de Oro 2026 EN VIVO: ¡los 10 finalistas para ganar el premio en Londres!

Por primera vez la ceremonia se lleva a cabo en Londres; Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal y Kylian Mbappé son los fuertes candidatos al premio.

Balón de Oro 2026 EN VIVO: ¡los 10 finalistas para ganar el premio en Londres!

La gala del Balón de Oro se celebra este lunes en Londres y conoceremos a los mejores futbolistas del planeta.
26 de octubre de 2026 a las 11:07

El mundo del fútbol se viste de gala este lunes para la entrega del Balón de Oro 2026, el prestigioso galardón otorgado por la revista France Football que reconoce a los mejores futbolistas del planeta.

En Honduras, la trasnsmisión empezará a partir de la 1:00 PM por ESPN, un horario estelar para que los fanáticos sigan minuto a minuto la alfombra roja y la posterior entrega de los premios.

- BALÓN DE ORO 2026, EN DIRECTO

Ousmane Dembélé, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Michael Olise, Fabián Ruiz, Rodri Hernández y Lamine Yamal, son los finalistas al Balón de Oro.

- Luis de la Fuente, seleccionador de España, ya se encuentra en el London Palladium Theatre. Junto con Luis Enrique son los favoritos para ganar el premio al mejor DT.

En esta edición, la icónica ceremonia se traslada al prestigioso London Palladium Theatre en Inglaterra, rompiendo con la tradición de París, y la expectativa está al máximo.

¿DÓNDE VER LA GALA DEL BALÓN DE ORO?

La cobertura será completa y contará con varias opciones. La cadena ESPN habilitará su señal principal para toda la región de Centroamérica.

Streaming en Vivo: los usuarios que prefieran plataformas digitales podrán sintonizarlo a través de Disney+ y DAZN.

Opción Gratuita: el canal de YouTube de Claro Sports ofrecerá una alternativa online completamente sin costos y sin restricciones de región.

Unime ahora al canal
Redacción web
Billy Vásquez

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